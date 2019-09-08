Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner city council authorized the city administrator to execute a design-build contract with the joint venture group of Burns &McDonnell and CAS constructors for the Hillsdale water treatment plant expansion project.

The $24,795,542 project was authorized during the Aug. 19 council meeting.

According to Gonz Garcia, utilities director, the plant will produce an extra 3 million gallons of water per day at the completion of the project.

The project also includes the installation of approximately 2.15 miles of 24 inch raw water transmission main.

According to the contract, the project will be substantially complete by April 15 2021.

However the contract notes that the completion date depends on the city finalizing site annexation processes by Oct 15 2019 and providing the necessary easements for the raw water transmission pipeline before January 24 2020.

The city recently discovered it needs to acquire easements from several landowners, including the army Corps The Hillsdale Water Treatment Plant was constructed in 1998, and updated and expanded in 2006. The facility is currently capable of treating up to 4.0 million gallons of water daily. The City stores more than 3,000,000 gallons of water in Towers and Storage Tanks located around the community.

In the summer of 2018, the plant operated at more than 90 percent capacity triggering a mandatory water usage ordinance by the city.

The city will fund the project through general obligation bonds which will not be issued until 2020.