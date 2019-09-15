Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The Gardner City Council approved an ordinance annexing approximately 261 acres on the south side of 175th street and west of Clare Road.

The annexation, approved during the Sept 3 council meeting, followed a request by the landowners, Day 3 LLC.

“The property adjoins land already in the city, and therefore can be annexed upon receipt of a voluntary annexation request from the property owner,” Jim Pruetting, city administrator, told the council.

He said the terms of the consent agreement between the city and the property owners “were consistent with the direction of the governing body regarding annexation of rural properties in the city’s planning and growth area east of interstate 35.”

According to the annexation consent agreement, the city has until Oct. 21 to approve a development agreement acceptable to the landowners.

“If a development agreement in a form acceptable in the sole discretion of the undersigned is not approved by Oct. 21, city will permit de-annexation at the request of the undersigned,” read part of the consent agreement.

“The consent annexations are not subject to resolution, notice, public hearing and extension of service plan requirement that may apply to other annexations,” Pruetting said.

Rich Melton, councilmember, thanked Pruetting for the work he has put in to the annexation effort.

“Thank you for the work you have put on this, even before you were city administrator. The relationships you built,” Melton said.

The vote passed 5-0.