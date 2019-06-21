Photo courtesy of City of Edgerton/Kara Banks

The transformation of Edgerton’s Greenspace in the city center into a community center is underway. Last week a bulldozer and heavy equipment tore down some structures and leveled the ground in preparation for the construction of the $4.1 million facility.

During his state of the city address Feb. 21, Don Roberts, mayor, announced plans for the city to build a new gathering place.

“The Greenspace is the right place for the city to build a new gathering place for our community,” he said.

Currently the Greenspace is used for such events as the Mayor’s Christmas tree and the auction during Edgerton Frontier Days event. Roberts said the facility, when completed, would offer space to host community events such as senior lunch, Boy and Girl Scout meetings, and visits from Santa. It would also serve as an emergency shelter during inclement weather.

During an April 4 community event at city hall, residents met with city officials and staff and discussed ideas on what they would like to see at the center. Among activities proposed are a gym, a conference room, offices, an indoor sports facility for basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports, and a shelter in the basement.