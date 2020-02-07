Submitted photo
We, the Comet Tech 4H club, made it to the robotics league regionals. For the completion, we had to do many presentations, and we had to do three rounds of the actual robotics. For one of the presentations, we did a skit about the safety of traffic and road signs. The next one was about all the core values we showed during the completion. Those are Discovery, Innovation, Teamwork, Impact, Inclusion, and, last but not least, FUN!! For the robot part, we had to do these fun challenges that we programmed before.