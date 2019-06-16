ColdPoint Logistics, Edgerton, has been recognized as finalist for the Kansas Governor’s Award of Excellence.

A national leader in cold storage for agricultural products, Coldpoint Logistics was recognized at the Team Kansas Banquet in Manhattan on June 4.

ColdPoint Logistics was one of four finalists out of 96 nominations from across the state. It is based in Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton..

The Governor’s Award of Excellence is the highest award given to a business by the State of Kansas. The program recognizes Kansas businesses for their contributions to the local and state economy. Award qualifications include:

• Business expansion in Kansas

• Successful employee retention and recruitment practices

• Employee training and educational programs

• Support of local activities and community events

• Capital investments in the local community

Founded in 2016, ColdPoint Logistics has devoted over $80 million dollars for capital investment in Edgerton and created more than 190 jobs.

The company will break ground on its Phase 4 expansion this month. The new 147,820 square foot expansion will bring ColdPoint’s total space to just over 621,000 square feet in Logistics Park Kansas City.