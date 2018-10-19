Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn

JV Coach

JV volleyball took Blue Valley to three sets, losing a very close third game, 13 to 15. The girls fought hard with everyone contributing.

Ashton Keith, Kierstan Markos, Liadan Douglass and Kylie Moorehouse added four kills, and Emma Pembleton added five. Ava Bojanski led in digs with 13, and Tyler Ringel added 10 and Cassia Gruis added five. Lauryn Karr contributed 12 assists.

Varsity Results

Varsity played #4 Blue Valley High on BV’s Senior Night. The #5 Blazers had a little bit of a rough start, dropping the first set by a wide margin.

The Blazers started to pick up momentum towards the end of the second set and carried it through the rest of the match, launching an incredible comeback to take down BVHS in five sets: 13-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-12.

The coaching staff is so proud of the whole team effort last night, said Fitzmorris-Sorn. Every single player was completely invested in the team’s success, regardless of whether they were on the bench or on the court. JV was amazing as well; Blue Valley had a rowdy student section, but JV made it their mission to be the loudest and most encouraging student section possible and completely accomplished that goal.

The Blazers played incredible defense- Blue Valley had some strong middles, but the Blazers did a fantastic job of making defensive adjustments to neutralize their strongest attackers. SO Kendra Wait and SR Gabbie Bishop had four blocks apiece on the night.

Four Blazers had double-digit digs on the night: FR Erin Michael picked up 21, JR Morgan McIntire dug 18, Kendra Wait added 16, and JR Holly Maska had 10.

Offensively, the Blazers were led by Morgan McIntire with 14 kills, SR

Kyla Shappell with 10, and Gabbie Bishop and FR Jaylyne Bell with nine kills apiece. Morgan McIntire and Kandra Wait both had two aces on the night.