Learn about the iconic 1920s fashion during the next Lunch & Learn program, which will be presented at the Johnson County Museum in late January.

This Lunch and Learn is titled 1920s Fashion: Iconic Changes. During this hour-long session, Kansas State University Costume and Textile Museum Curator Marla Day will talk about the daring changes to American fashions from this turbulent time. For this program, the museum will provide bottled water and dessert, but participants should bring a sack lunch.

This Lunch and Learn ties into the museum’s special exhibit called The Turbulent Twenties. Coordinating with the centennial of the ending of World War I, the exhibit runs through May 11 and notes that despite often being presented as a triumphant decade for the country, the 1920s were also a decade of tumult and fractured American society.

This Lunch & Learn will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, at the Johnson County Museum, located inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The cost for one one-hour program is $5 per person for adults, and museum members receive a 20 percent discount, but must register by phone by calling (913) 831-3359 to receive their discount. The program fee also includes museum admission. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.