Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner has revised its interpretation of dock classifications at Gardner Lake, and now deems all current docks at the lake to be Tier 1 docks.

In a presentation during a council meeting May 6, Michael Kramer, public works director, said that a strict interpretation of the ordinances governing the establishment of docks at the lake makes all current docks at the lake qualify as Tier I.

According to the ordinance, owners of Tier 1 docks must have property that is adjacent and contiguous to the lake shore. Tier 2 docks are owned by property owners whose property is neither adjacent nor contiguous to the shore.

But Kramer said under the new interpretation, current Tier 2 dock owners whose property is not adjacent to the shore now qualify as Tier 1 dock owners as long as they don’t cross private property to access their docks.

Kramer said that in his reading of the ordinance, all Tier 2 docks at the lake are actually Tier 1.

This new interpretation was opposed by Mark and Joy Evans, who own property at the lake. They told the council that the city is changing its interpretation of the code to benefit one property owner.

“If you’re going to do it for him, then you have to do it for everyone else, and that will lead to a lot of problems,” said Mark Evans.

Kramer said the new interpretation was reached with agreement from the board of the Gardner Lake Association.

Chuck Lawrence, association board member, told the council that the lake community will be better off with the new interpretation of the ordinance.

“We thank the council for clarifying it,” he said.

Bill Pflumm, property owner, who owns property that is not adjacent to his dock, said he has already paid a deposit for the construction of a new dock and that he did so with permission from the city. He said that although his house and dock are not directly connected, the county will issue one deed for both.

“The house and the dock will be together. The dock is part of the property,” he said.

In other business:

During the presentation, Kramer told the council that a recent engineering study by Olsson Associates determined that repair and upgrade of the spillway at Gardner Lake would cost $750,000.

He said that the council has already allocated $300,000 for the project from the 2018 capital improvement funds.

“I hope the cost estimate comes down a bit; I think it will,” he said.

-the council approved a waiver recommendation to allow the sale of alcohol within 200 feet of a school, library or church during the smoke on the trails BBQ competition and the craft beer and wine festival. The events will be held Sept 27-28 at Celebration Park.