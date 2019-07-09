The City of Gardner was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation. This generous contribution was used to purchase five automated external defibrillators (AED) for the newly constructed Justice Center. Beginning in July, the Gardner Police Department and Municipal Court will be housed together at this facility. In addition to those two departments serving the community at this new location, there is also a large conference room available for the public to use.

The mission of the BNSF Railway Foundation is to support and help improve quality of life for thousands of communities across the 28 states where BNSF operates, primarily across the Midwest, Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S. As one of the largest freight railroads in North America, BNSF Railway is focused on making a difference in the communities where their employees live, work and volunteer. The BNSF Railway Foundation is the company’s main vehicle for charitable giving.