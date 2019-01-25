Due to the storm damage from the Jan. 12, the city will provide a drop-off site for damaged tree and brush debris. Gardner residents can bring their storm-related debris to the overflow parking area at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, near the Gardner Aquatic Center, 215 N. Center St., on the following dates and times:

Friday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drop-off requirements:

• Open to Gardner residents only, free of charge, for storm-related tree and brush debris.

• Photo ID is required as proof of residency.

• Debris from commercial vehicles will not be accepted.

• Only trees and brush from storm damage shall be accepted.

• Tree and brush debris shall be less than 12’ in length.

Materials not accepted: rock, gravel, dirt, lumber, plastic and trash

Hours and dates will be contingent on weather. Closures and/or additional dates and times will be posted on the city’s website and social media.

For additional information, please contact the Public Works Department, 913.856.0914.