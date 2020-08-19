The City of Olathe recently launched the new Open Data Portal, the city’s central location for interactive maps, data sets and more. Through this portal, members of the public can visualize city data in maps, charts and dashboards, and developers can also tie their own applications and services into city data.

Interactive maps available to view on the Open Data Portal include: Capital Improvement Projects; Planning and Development Map; Road Construction Map; Crime Map; and Snow Plow Tracking Map.

Each of the maps include filters that let residents find the exact information they’re looking for. This is particularly useful when looking at construction detours, finding out what’s being built in Olathe, learning about upcoming major projects, and more.

“Open data provides transparency to Olathe operations and enables citizens to engage with their government,” said Mike Sirna, city of olathe chief information officer. . “Ultimately, services can be improved through insights developed by these citizens or businesses analyzing the data.”

Visit OlatheKS.org to learn more about the Open Data Portal.