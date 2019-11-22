Edgerton continues to work to remain self-sustaining with water and sewer utilities.
Rate adjustments are necessary to account for inflation and maintenance costs. For most residential customers, bills will increase slightly in 2020.
The average household uses approximately 3,000 gallons of water per month. In 2019, the typical bill totaled $37.52. In 2020, the cost will increase to $39.05.
The typical sewer bill will also climb slightly, from an average $28.83 per month to $29.29 per month in 2020.
Edgerton’s utility rates are competitive to other cities, according to officials. Edgerton customers continue to pay less for utilities than neighboring communities, such as Gardner, Baldwin City and Paola.
City of Edgerton’s water rates to increase
