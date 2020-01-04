Now is the opportunity to tell the Edgerton mayor and council members about top priorities. The 2020 citizen survey will be arriving in mailboxes soon.

“We really want everyone to take part and have their voices heard,” said Don Roberts, mayor. “This is a great opportunity for residents to tell us what they want in the future.”

Every household in Edgerton will receive a survey. Residents are encouraged to either mail in their surveys or fill them out online. Only residents of Edgerton are allowed to participate. The city uses the results from the survey to plan for the future and make decisions about important capital projects.

Edgerton regularly surveys residents to determine needs and set goals. Past surveys were taken in 2013, 2015 and 2018. The city contracts with ETC Institute, which is based in Olathe. ETC specializes in surveys for local governmental organizations to gather data from residents to enhance community planning.

In the 2018 survey, residents told the city council that they wanted to emphasize the visibility of police in neighborhoods. That information led the city to recently add a community policing officer through a new “power shift” agreement with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Brad Johnson’s first day on the job was Dec.30.

The city also has used the survey to prioritize capital improvement projects. Recent projects include a significant street reconstruction project that was completed in November, as well as the addition of more sidewalks and trails to increase walkability.