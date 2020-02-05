Edgerton City Council members have approved a resolution authorizing a project to build the new downtown Greenspace Building.

City staff will soon release a request for qualifications for a design-build firm. Council members have approved a budget of just over $4.1 million for this new community gathering place.

Staff spent several months collecting input from residents and stakeholders about what they’d like to see in the new building. Residents have requested meeting rooms, event space, fitness equipment and sports courts, plus public parking and a spray park.

That information will be complied and presented in front of the city council before the design is approved. If everything goes according to plan, the building could open in 2021.

The Edgerton City Council passed a resolution approving the acquisition, design, construction and equipping of a new community building during a meeting Nov. 14, 2019.

The Greenspace Community Center, is expected to be completed by May 2021 and bonds were used to finance the $4 million project.

In discussions during the 2019 meeting, Don Roberts, mayor, said he would like to temper public expectation on what the community center will look like on completion. “It is important for people to know that it will not be a major community center with lots of amenities like they have in Olathe or other bigger cities in the region. This is more like a gathering place for the community,” he said.

Roberts said he does not want to set people up for disappointment, adding that it is important Edgerton residents don’t think that that the city is building a $50 million facility. The design of the project will enable the council to add amenities as needed in the future.