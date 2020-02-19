Edgerton had to cancel the Feb. 13 city council meeting due to a lack of quorum. The executive session and work session also had to be cancelled for the same reason.
A quorum is the minimum number of members of an assembly or society that must be present at any of its meetings to make the proceedings of that meeting valid.
Don Roberts, mayor, said he didn’t think he’d ever been unable to hold a meeting before in his ten years as mayor.
Council members include Clay Longanecker, council president, and council members Josh Lewis, Katee Smith, Ron Conus and Joshua Beem.
The next city council meeting will be Feb. 27.
Edgerton’s State of the City Address will be Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
City of Edgerton meeting lacks quorum
Edgerton had to cancel the Feb. 13 city council meeting due to a lack of quorum. The executive session and work session also had to be cancelled for the same reason.