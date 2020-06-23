Edgerton’s annual Community Picnic and Fireworks Show will be held on July 3 at Martin Creek Park. Residents should bring lawn chairs and blankets to the park starting at 5 p.m. The community picnic starts at 6 p.m.
There will be inflatable games, temporary tattoos and bubble games.
Two Guys and a Grill will return this year. People can also bring their own food. Fireworks will start at 9.45 p.m.
Although Gardner cancelled daytime events and entertainment this year, the sale or distribution of fireworks is permitted between June 28 and July 4. They can be discharged from July 3 through July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Both cities emphasize safety when using fireworks. For safety purposes — and to keep communities looking tidy — all unfired fireworks and debris should be immediately cleaned up, removed from any adjacent right-of-way, and disposed of in a nonflammable container.
City of Edgerton, Gardner allow fireworks
