Photo courtesy of the City of Edgerton

Edgerton residents may see their water bills increase, according to a presentation heard during the Edgerton City Council work session June 11. Water rate usage is increasing, and the proposed rate increase is about 1.5 percent.

Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc. provided the Water and Sewer Financial Report which is traditionally updated every five years.

Thomas Beckley, vice president, presented the potential water plan, and according to Beckley, the proposed increase will be marginal.

The proposal was for a 1.5 percent increase in all water rates from 2021 to 2025. The sewer rate will increase by three percent in 2021 and five percent increase for next few years – 2022 through 2025.

These numbers equate to increases of $0.61 to $1.50 per month for most ratepayers.

Increasing rates will help the community, according to the presentation. Money from these increases will create a major surplus in funds for future projects and needs.

This would keep the city from pulling from reserves, Beckley said.

Don Roberts, mayor, recommended consumers use less water to save on bills. The more you conserve, the less you spend, he said. Be mindful of turning off faucets and other sources of water.

A decision on whether to increase rates will be decided at a future meeting.