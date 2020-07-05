Riana Henderson

Special to The Gardner News

The Edgerton City Council met on June 25, 2020 and decided a dilapidated house on 502 East 2nd Street was an immediate hazard and public safety concern.

According to staff, the current owner of the house has ignored the city’s codes and notifications on the property’s maintenance.

“The owner won’t talk to us, but it’s time to bring it home,” said Don Roberts, mayor.

Ron Conus, councilmember, agreed. “The house is dangerous to teenagers wanting to explore.”

“It’s a danger to children,” Roberts said.

The council suggested the house should be boarded up and have notices placed around the house to keep the public safe.

The property is a white two story house, originally built in 1880. It has been sold five times, but no one has lived there in 25 years. It has been a safety concern for codes enforcement and the city council.

The property has been neglected, despite frequent checkups by code enforcement, according to city staff.

Between January and March of this year, additional yard waste and automobile tires are on the property, along with other various forms of debris. An abandoned camper has been sitting in the yard since 2018. The exterior of the house is also covered in mold.

Charlie Lydon, code enforcement officer, reported massive damage: broken windows, crumbling exterior siding, and a front door that hangs ajar. In addition to these damages, a large structural beam has been cut out causing the second floor to sink at least a foot.

The city council approved motions and declared the house an immediate hazard.