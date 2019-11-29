Kara Banks

The downtown Greenspace will be the place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Mayor Donald Roberts will flip the switch to welcome in the holiday season. The Edgerton Elementary School Choir will perform.

Afterward, warm up with some hot cocoa and cookies at Community Hall. At 7:00 p.m., Santa will make a special appearance. The kids will get a chance to tell him what they want for Christmas and receive a small gift. This event is free.

In 2019, Edgerton will host several fundraisers for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which helps out people right here in the community. Some of the projects done in the past include: renovating a bathroom to make it handicap accessible for a resident with MS; helping a resident who was in the hospital come home to a safe space; and giving gifts to families who would otherwise go without during the holiday season.

The Christmas Tree Decorating contest is back, too. The four foot tall plywood trees are $40 each, with all the money raised going to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. Groups that have registered their trees need to return them by November 29. The decorated trees will be on display at the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in December. The community will vote for their favorites and the top three will win a prize.

The City of Edgerton also is looking for nominations for the annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest. The residents of the winning houses will be notified and receive a cash prize, a special yard sign and they’ll be invited to a City Council meeting to be recognized.

The winning homes will also be featured on the town website and social media pages. The best lit homes in town can be nominated from now until Wednesday, December 11. Winners will be notified on Wednesday, December 18.