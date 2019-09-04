The public is invited to attend the next Citizens Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) meeting on Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., to discuss fireworks discharge dates for the Independence Day holiday.
The Governing Body directed the committee to create a criterion or formula that automatically determines the three-day period in which fireworks can be legally discharged each year.
Public comment is welcomed and encouraged. Please note, this meeting is not being held to determine whether or not fireworks should be allowed in Gardner. Discussions of that nature would need to take place with the Governing Body.
The CPAC meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Gardner Justice Center, 16540 Moonlight Road. Each person will be allotted five minutes to share their comments
City invites fireworks discharge date discussion
