Todd Winters was confirmed to the position as council president in a unanimous vote during a council meeting December 3.
Council vice president Rich Melton also retained his position unanimously.
The votes came during the first meeting of the newly constituted council following last month’s elections.
Tory Roberts, the only woman on the panel, joined the council after coming in third in a six way contest that also saw Winters and Melton re-elected.
Winters, who held the position of council president in an acting capacity after the resignation of Lee Moore, was nominated by Melton and seconded by Randy Gregorcyck while Melton was nominated by Winters and seconded by Roberts.
The council president presides over meetings when the mayor is absent while the vice president presides when both the mayor and president are unavailable.
City confirms officers
