This Aug. 31, is “Gardner Day at the K!” at Kauffman Stadium.
The city and the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce planned this event to recognize and support Gardner Edgerton High School Alumni Derek “Bubba” Starling and John Means as the KC Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles that evening. Starling plays centerfield for the Royals and Means is a pitcher for the Orioles.
Everyone who purchased a $25 ticket will have their names placed in a drawing for an opportunity to watch batting practice on the field and meet Bubba Starling.
Before the first pitch happens at 6:15 p.m., attendees will enjoy a tailgating party located in the stadium parking lot, located at 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, Mo. Viewers from the stands or television should look for a big sea of Gardner blue on the lower level of section 429. That’s where they’ll find the Gardner section. Accessible seating is available.
City, chamber present Gardner Day at the K
This Aug. 31, is “Gardner Day at the K!” at Kauffman Stadium.