Gardner’s search for a city administrator is ongoing.
The League of Kansas Municipalities has posted the job on numerous professional sites and is in the process of accepting applications/resumes, said Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer.
There is no specific deadline, Marshall-Oquendo said, but the first review of applicants will begin on Feb 1, 2019, and interviews will begin mid to late February.
The selection committee will consist of the mayor, city council president and vice president, three citizens (one selected by each of the remaining council members), Gardner Edgerton chamber board representative, Southwest Johnson County Economic Development Corporation representative, USD 231 school oard representative, Johnson County Fire District No. 1 representative, and the Laura Gourley, interim city administrator.
The city expects to hire someone in April.
Cheryl Harrison-Lee, former administrator, resigned in September, 2018.
