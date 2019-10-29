Photos courtesy of GPD
This month the students of the Citizen’s academy have continued to learn about some of the many tasks and divisions of the Gardner Police Department. They have received information about the Animal Control from ACO Rivera. Learned about Commercial Vehicle inspection and the purpose of the CVSA program from Officer Wright. Officer Hofer provided information about the School Resource Officers duties and responsibilities. The students learned about the firearms issued to the officers of the GPD under the instruction of Sergeant Atchison and Officer Stillman. Those students who want to will have the opportunity soon to fire those weapons at the range. The students also recently toured the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Central booking facility located in Olathe.