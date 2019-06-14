Enjoy the Theatre in the Park’s production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” during a June 26 day trip being planned by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

This “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Day Trip promises a fabulous night under the stars in the comfort of reserved seats in Shawnee Mission Park during the Theatre in the Park’s 50th outdoor season of summer musicals. Audience members will take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book, and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers (of Mary Poppins fame), “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious.” This show is rated PG and is sure to enchant all ages.

This trip will leave at 6 p.m. on June 26, from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, and return at approximately 11 p.m. The cost is $49 per person and includes transportation, theater ticket, and dinner at a local restaurant. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.