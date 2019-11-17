Coach Paige Shoemaker
The GEHS Cheer Squad competed successfully in the Washburn Rural Spirit Showcase last weekend. The Blazers brought back a Superior rating in both the Performance and Game Day routines.
On November 20, GEHS Cheer will be having a State Send-Off at 7 p.m. in the Gardner Edgerton High School Main Gym, 231 E. Madison. The girls will showcase both Performance and Game Day routines as they prepare to head out to Topeka to compete in the Kansas State High School Athletic Association State Spirit Competition.
The cheerleaders who competed this past weekend were: Josie Becker, Avery Bell, Jenna Bethune, Lindsey Bolen, Nyomi Campbell, Kylee DeFrancesco, Kassidy Dye,Taylor Grasser, Ryanne Ham, Cayleigh Hatton, Marly Henry, Addison Hofer, London Hollis, Claire Johns, Izzy Landau, Alex Lange, Makenzie Mabrey, Ali Mohney, Madison Ralston, Emily Reddin, Alyssa Robinson, Ashlynn Shambaugh, Hailey Sullivan, Madi Walker, and Emery Watson.
Cheer squad competes at Washburn showcase
