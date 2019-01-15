Charles Richard Kissee, 86, of Farlington, Kan, passed away Jan. 12, 2019 at Medical Lodges of Girard, Kan.

Charles was born August 17, 1932 in rural Olathe, Kan to Cecil C. and Dorothy (Miller) Kissee. He was a lifelong Olathe, Kan resident until 2014 when he moved to Farlington Lake, Kan. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1950. Charles worked for Santa Fe Railroad and completed diesel mechanic school. He married Goldie Margaret Richardson on Oct. 6, 1951 in Gardner, Kan. Charles was a mechanic for the Ford Motor Company and then service manager. He later taught at Bailey Tech and ITT Tech Institute in KCMO which he really enjoyed. Charles retired in 1992. He was a member of the Girard, Kan Lions Club. Charles loved to travel with Goldie in their motor home, enjoyed fishing and landscape painting in oil. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cynthia Sue Kissee; wife, Goldie; and sister, Barbara Ayers. Charles is survived by sons: Charles Richard Kissee, Jr., KcMo, Anthony Ray and wife Chris Kissee, Scottsdale, Ariz and Edward Lee Kissee, Brookside, Mo; daughter, Eva Lynn and husband Kirk Vietti, Farlington, Kan and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 pm Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Graveside service will be held 10:00 am Tues, Jan. 22, 2019 at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Crawford County State Park or the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.