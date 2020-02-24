CHARLES “MIKE” MICHAEL COTTENGIM

Charles “Mike” Michael Cottengim, 74, Overland Park, Kan. passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at K.U. Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.

Mike was born March 7, 1945 in Parsons, Kan. to Clarence Burton and Pauline Henrietta (Larsen) Cottengim. He grew up in Parsons and graduated from Parsons High School in 1963. He was a United States Navy veteran. He attended Johnson County Community College. Mike married Karen Scheunemann in Overland Park, on May 15, 1999. He worked as a manufacturing manager. Mike was a member of the Unity Church of Overland Park. He and Karen enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Mike belonged to the Mid America Coca Cola Collectors Club and the Kansas City Woodworkers’ Guild. He will be truly missed by family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Burton Cottengim. He is survived by his wife Karen of the home; daughter Traci (Jeff) Thoman, Chandler, Ariz; extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan 66083 (913-592-2244). A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.