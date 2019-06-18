CharlesAndrew “Andy” Peery, 99, of Gardner, Kan passed away June 16, 2019. Funeral will be held 11:00 am Mon., June 24, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan(913) 856-7111.

Andy was born Sept., 11, 1919 in Centerville, Kan to Thomas A. and Anna Kingsbourgh. He grew up in Centerville, Kan. Andy served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1945. Andy married Ellen Lucile Lewis in Lawrence, Kan on Sept. 20, 1944. After his Navy service they moved to Olathe and then to a farm in Gardner. Andy was a memberof the American Legion. He was a self-employed carpenter. Andy enjoyed studying maps and the wonders of the universe. He was a respecter of the American Flag.Andy loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John Peery, Zelma Wilcox Naomia Wilcox, Eula Richardson and Edwin Peery. Andy is survived by his son, Andy and wife Linda Peery, Gardner, Kan; 2 grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be held 11:00 am Mon., June 24, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan(913) 856-7111. Visitation 10:00 am prior to the service. Burial follows at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Condolencesmay be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.