Charles Andrew “Andy” Peery

Charles Andrew “Andy” Peery, 99, of Gardner, passed away June 16, 2019.

Andy was born Sept. 11, 1919 in Centerville, Kan., to Thomas A. and Anna Kingsbourgh. He grew up in Centerville, Kan. Andy served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1945. Andy married Ellen Lucile Lewis in Lawrence on Sept. 20, 1944. After his Navy service they moved to Olathe and then to a farm in Gardner. Andy was a member of the American Legion. He was a self-employed carpenter. Andy enjoyed studying maps and the wonders of the universe. He was a respecter of the American Flag. Andy loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John Peery, Zelma Wilcox Naomia Wilcox, Eula Richardson and Edwin Peery. Andy is survived by his son, Andy and wife Linda Peery, Gardner; two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be held 11 a.m., June 24, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Visitation is 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial follows at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.