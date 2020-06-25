File photo

The Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce board of directors issued a statement June 22, 2020, that the Johnson County Fair Parade has been cancelled.

The parade, an annual event, had been scheduled for Aug. 1. The parade includes area businesses, politicians, 4-H clubs, bands and more; many years it lasts for an hour.

“This was not an easy decision,” the statement reads. “The chamber board felt during this unusual time that our first and foremost priority is the safety of the participants, spectators, volunteers and staff. After deliberation and discussion with everyone involved in the planning and execution of the parade, it was determined there were just too many question marks to provide a safe environment for everyone involved.”

According to the chamber’s statement, the Johnson County Fair Association has announced modified plans for this year’s fair during the week of July 26- Aug. 1.

Information on the fair can be found on their Facebook page.

The chamber statement indicates the parade will be held in 2021.