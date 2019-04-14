Nominees for the “Citizen of the Year” and “Business of the Year” awards have been announced by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.

These are the highest civic recognition presented to an individual and a business in Gardner and Edgerton. They signify excellence in community and corporate relations and a commitment to community above all else.

The winners will be recognized at the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on April 24 at KC Wine Co. 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $50 which includes dinner, drinks, auction, wine toss and entertainment with Aaron Lucero , Gardner Edgerton High School graduate.

Citizen of the Year Nominees are: Kristina Harrison, Tom Mertz , Tressa Stone, Daniel Cain, Tamela Stockton, Claudia Pratt, Charlie Troutner, Shane Holloway, Mary Nelson, Connie Wright, Greg Martinette, Pam Stranathan, Peggy Reed, and Justin and Rachel Kroh.

The winner of this award will be honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Gardner Rotary Club and serve as the Grand Marshal of the Johnson County Fair Parade.

Criteria for nominees are: strong record of exceptional generosity through direct financial support or through significant volunteer time; has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to philanthropy; has encouraged and motivated others in the business community to take leadership roles in; philanthropy and community involvement; Active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community; This individual serves as a role model for others; and be of high ethical and moral standards.

Business of the Year Nominees are: ColdPoint, Arvest Bank, Stockton & Stern, Price Chopper, SafeDefend, LLC, Nexus Accounting, Patriots Bank, Santa Fe Air Conditioning, Pyro Papas and Groundhouse Coffee House.

Nominees should be: located in Edgerton, Gardner or New Century or serve any of the three communities; dedication to customer service; quality of product or service; innovation and creativity in business; consistent pre-sales and after sales customer service; outstanding business accomplishments; active involvement in the community and/or business associations; expertise in their industry; and demonstrated new innovation within their business within the award year.