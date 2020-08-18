Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Take yoga off the mat and onto a chair during a program being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District beginning in early September. Social distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this program.

This Chair Yoga class for ages 50 and older will incorporate breathing with movement, while retaining all the benefits of yoga from a chair. Participants can experience standing balance poses using the chair for support as needed. To find this program online at JCPRD.com, browse first under 50 Plus and then under fitness & health and, look for the keyword “yoga.”

Chair Yoga is offered at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 1 at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall, Prairie Village. The cost for four one-hour sessions is $30 per person for Johnson County residents or $33 for person for nonresidents. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for 37876.