Students of a recently closed driving school in Johnson County remain eligible to receive their license if they completed the driver’s education course curriculum, the Division of Vehicles announced Jan. 3.

Certificates of Completion issued by Harder Performance Driving School, formerly located in Overland Park, are valid two years from the date of the instructor’s signature.

“We understand many parents and students have been unsure of the validity of the certificates, but any completed instruction from Harder Performance Driving School before December 31, 2018 will be accepted at driver’s license offices statewide,” said David Harper, division of vehicles director.

Students who did not finish the entirety of the course before the driving school closed should take their Parent/Guardian DE-99 to complete their driving education at another driving school. Students may contact the Medical/Vision Unit at (785) 368-8971 or [email protected] for a letter validating the completion of the written portion of the test.