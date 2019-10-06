The Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate forum for Oct. 12 for Gardner city council and school district candidates.

The event will be in the white building at the Johnson County Fairgrounds and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Questions will be generated from the community, and Jason Camis, GE Chamber president, will be the moderator. Community members may send an email to [email protected] with the questions they’d like to ask the candidates.

As there are no contested races for Edgerton City Council, a meet and greet event will be scheduled in late October.

There will be three open Gardner city council seats this November with the terms of Rich Melton, Todd Winters and Lee Moore coming to an end.

In Gardner, Melton and Winters are running for re- election and will face four other candidates at the polls. Adrianna Meder, Kacy Deaton, Tory Kristen Roberts and Jay Warren have thrown their hats in the ring.

Lee Moore did not file for re-election.

At the Gardner Edgerton school district, there are four candidates whose terms are expiring: Robin Strentz, Kristen Schultz, Greg Chapman and Tresa Boden.

At USD 231, incumbent Strenz will face off with Ementi Coary for the at large seat while Jacque Hastert will face incumbent Schulz for member 1 seat.

Benjamin Hudson is running in member 2 district, and Boden has filed for re-election for member 3.

Greg Chapman, board member, had filed but withdrew from the race due to a change of address.

In Edgerton, councilmembers Clay Longanecker and Katee Smith, incumbents, are joined by newcomer Joshua Beem for the three open seats.

The elections will be held on Nov.5.