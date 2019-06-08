Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Six candidates have declared their candidacy for three open seats at Gardner Council, including incumbents Rich Melton and Todd Winters.

According to the Johnson County Elections office, the other candidates who have filed for Gardner city council are Kacy Deaton, Jay Warren, Tory Kristen Roberts and Adrianna Meder.

Lee Moore, council member, whose term is set to expire at the end of the year had not filed for re-election by presstime.

There will be three open seats in the Edgerton city council with the terms of Clay Longanecker, Jody Brown and Katee Smith expiring by the end of the year.

Both Smith and Longanecker had filed for re-election by the June 3 deadline and were joined by newcomer Joshua Beem.

Incumbent Jody Brown had not filed by presstime.

At USD 231, all the four candidates whose terms are expiring- Robin Strentz, Kristen Schultz, Greg Chapman and Tresa Boden – had filed for re-election by the June 3 deadline. They will be joined in the contests by Ementi Coary, Jacque Hastert and Benjamin Hodson

Prospective candidates, including incumbents had until June 3 to file their paperwork with the Johnson County Elections office.

Elections in both cities are non-partisan and there are no primaries. The elections will be held on November 5 with the winners taking office in January 2020.