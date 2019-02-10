Feb. 1 was the deadline to receive applications for the Gardner city administration position.

Applications were sent to the Kansas League of Municipalities.

The review of those applications will occur during these next two weeks,” said Alan Abramovitz, human resources manager. “A determination will then be made on who will be interviewed for the position.”

At the Feb. 4 council meeting, it was announced 44 applications had been received.

Steve Shute, mayor, told the council that 44 individuals had submitted resumes for the vacant city administrator position. He said the Kansas League of Municipalities would whittle down the applicants to 15 who would be invited for interviews.“This is a robust pool of candidates with wide ranging experiences and we are happy with process,” he said.

Answering a constituent’s question on his social media page, Steve Shute, mayor listed members of the interview committee as:

1) Shute

2) Council President (Lee Moore)

3) Council Vice-President (Rich Melton)

4) Citizen Representative selected by Councilmember Todd Winters (Tim Miller)

5) Citizen Representative selected by Councilmember Mark Baldwin (Kacy Deaton)

6) Citizen Representative selected by Councilmember Randy Gregorcyk(Heath Freeman)

7) Representative of Gardner-Edgerton Chamber of Commerce (Jason E. Camis)

8 ) Representative of SW Johnson County EDC (Greg Martinette)

9) Representative of Gardner-Edgerton USD 231 (Pam Bratton Stranathan)

10) Representative of Johnson County Fire District #1 (Rob Kirk)

11) Interim City Administrator (Laura Gourley)

Although not a voting member of the committee, Abramowitz will play a prominent support role in the selection process.

Cheryl Harrison-Lee, former city administrator, resigned last fall. Laura Gourley is serving as interim city administrator.