Less than 6 percent of Kansas small businesses received PPP funding, a federally guaranteed loan to help with payroll, rent and utility expenses during the nationwide pandemic.

Kansas received $4,288,652,108 in the first round of PPP loans. That means only 10.3 percent of Kansas’s small businesses were able to receive PPP funding from the initial $349 billion. That’s a total of 26,245 loans funded across Kansas, according to Nerdwallet.

Kansas is the #7 funded state for the PPP loan based on how many businesses secured funds. Only 5.7 percent of small businesses across the U.S. got approved for funding. Congress is working to approve a second round of funding.

Locally some small businesses did receive funds, according to both the Spring Hill and Gardner chambers.

Sharon Mitchell, president of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, said it was hard to get an overall impression of how successful PPP funding had been. “I have been asking all of these questions, and I wouldn’t say I have a good overall impression on any of them,” she said.

“It is also hard to ask ‘amount’ questions with people,” Mitchell said. “Some volunteer more info than others. Some are very vocal; some are very private.”

Jason Camis, Gardner chamber, said he knew of several businesses that had received funding, and the chamber had recently conducted an interview with one recipient for members to view.

Mitchell, Spring Hill Chamber, said she had been told that if a bank was already set up with the Small Business Association and did a lot of SBA loans, the process went smoothly. “If they weren’t, it was tough for the bank to get set up and just too late for the borrowers,” she said.

Camis said the Gardner Chamber was surveying members for feedback. Two-thirds of the respondents so far have said they have had significant impact on their business, he said. Some exceptions included liquor stores, grocers, fast food and hardware.

Challenges for businesses to recover from the shut down are varied dependent on type of business or industry.

“Some of the smaller employers don’t qualify for PPP due to their business structure (salons), so they can be struggling since they have no revenue at all,” he said. Other examples would be event locales for weddings, meetings, etc. “They are going to struggle now and for a while with event sizes being an issue.”

Some businesses have seen a drop off in customer count just because people are hesitant to go outside.

Moving forward we see the challenges broken down into customers and employees, Camis said. It’s important businesses make customers feel safe by communicating what protocols have been put in place.

Both Camis and Mitchell agreed shopping local helps.

“Shopping local first is always a good start when it can be done. If we want businesses to succeed, we have to support them with our money,” Camis said.

“Shop local for sure!” Michell said. “Just think before you buy.”