Gardner will contribute $4,000 for a business and economic development plan for the Gardner Municipal Airport. The Kansas Department of Transportation will reimburse Gardner 95 percent of the total cost, or $76,000.

In September of 2019, Gardner applied for grant funds from KDOT’s Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) to develop a business and economic plan. The plan will be a complete assessment and will act as a tool for business decisions related to the operation and management of the airport. The needs, use, costs and benefits of the terminal building reconstruction will be a priority.

According to the staff report, GMA currently has three buildings:

The terminal building consists of three connected buildings, each offering different services to pilots and passengers;

The maintenance building was originally built by the Navy in 1941 and is beyond its useful life. It is recommended for replacement due to significant water intrusion.

The flight school, a metal building, consists of office and lobby spaces. It is currently unoccupied and is recommended for replacement. It has been more than 20 years since an FBO was located at theGMS. The Airport Development and Economic Plan should address usage of the future terminal reconstruction, including facility modernization, flight planning areas, rest areas, meeting areas, meetings and events.

The FAA requires that, as a National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems Airport (NPIAS), an airport be as financially self-sustaining as possible. Due to the circumstances that exist at the airport, KDOT has awarded funds for the business development and economic plan. KDOT will reimburse Gardner 95 percent of the total actual costs of the plan up to $76,000.00.

In development of the plan, the airport sponsor will work with consultants, the GMA Advisory Board, local officials, FAA and KDOT officials, and other stakeholders to review:

•Airport Market and Customer Segment

•Competition Overview

•Industry Overview

•Fuel System and Sales, other aviation products, services, and facilities

•Considerations for a Fixed Base Operator (FBO)

•Flight School Usage

•Club Usage

•Events

•Hangar Utilization and

•Privatization •Business Plan and Airport Layout Plan correlation

•Budgetary Considerations

•Organization and Operations

•Marketing Plan

•Develop Terminal Building