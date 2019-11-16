8th Grade Varsity: Lost 9-26

The 8th grade Lady Huskies faced a very good team in Pioneer Ridge last week and fell short, losing 9-26. Leading scorers were Allie Jennings and Josie Pemberton with three points each. Ree Folsom added two and Sophia Gaspers added one. Leading rebounder was Ree Folsom with four. Alyssa Huffmaster and Ree Folsom had great defense getting three steals each and Sophia Gaspers had two steals. The team ended up getting into foul trouble so it was neat to see some other girls step up and get some good varsity minutes.

8th Grade JV Score: Lost 4-19

The Huskies had great energy and much improvement throughout the game. The team fell short but kept their opposition PRMS scoreless in the third quarter. Sirey Rivera-Avila was a firecracker on the court diving after the ball and hustling everywhere. Scoring two points each were Kenslee Troutman and Rivera-Avila. Jordan Dempsey had intense defense with five steals. Leading rebounders were Rivera-Avila with four followed by Dempsey and Karen Rodriguez with three apiece.

7th Grade Varsity Score: Won 27-14

Evie Watkins led the way with 12 total points and knocking down two three pointers. Sophia Johnson and Faith Rousselo both added seven points apiece. Kamry O’Gara knocked down a tough shot to help extend the Huskies’ lead. Faith Rousselo cleaned up down low with nine rebounds while Sophia Johnson was right next to her with seven rebounds herself. Jaiden Jordan and Evie Watkins led the way on defense with 13 steals between the two. Romi Stubbs filled in the stat sheet recording two steals and adding a couple of rebounds to help her team win. Jaiden Jordan and Addison Comstock shared the ball really well tallying double digit assists between the two guards.