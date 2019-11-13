Submitted photo
Mahaffie Farmstead, Olathe, has invited Santa over for breakfast, and you can join in the fun. Guests can make a craft and have a family portrait made in the festively decorated Heritage Center with the big guy himself. A breakfast of pancakes and sausage links is sure to satisfy everyone in your family. Space is limited, so register in advance for this event for $8 per participant. Choose from two dates: Sat., Nov. 30 or Sat., Dec. 14. Breakfast with Santa is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. each day.