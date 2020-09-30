We traveled down the road last week to ODAC to take on my alma mater and first coaching stop in Olathe North.

The JV team continues to impress, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group, said Derek Wilson, coach. As a program our numbers are low, and our kids just keep fighting through their fatigue. We brought a few C team players up, and they held their own.

JV controlled the game and got yet another shutout with a player who isn’t even a goalie in Amare Wilcox. He stepped up to help his team out and continues to shine in that roll. Freshman Ethan Short gets his first goal of the season on a beautiful finish. Kam Koetters adds a second in the second half off a rip from about 35 yards out. He hit the post multiple times on the same shot. Jv moves their record to 2-1 on the season.

Down five starters last night, JV players stepping in to help and players playing in different positions then they are used to; varsity played as well as the coaches could have asked.

The team went into halftime with 15 shots and held them to zero shots.

We continue to struggle putting that last touch on the ball, Wilson said. The boys completely dominated the game in every area as we outpassed ON roughly 65 percent-35 percent

Soccer can be so frustrating sometimes, Wilson continued. The game ends with us outshooting them 23-6 with only threeof their shots on frame as we fall 1-2. The two freshman in the midfield, roughly 5 ft tall and pushing 100 pounds, battled with tall, strong experienced Seniors for 80 minutes and held their own. With low numbers they simply got worn down late in that second half. This is such a fun team to be around and will bounce back for a win next time.