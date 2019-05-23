Coach Brian McGee
As the JV Sunflower League Championships came to an end May 8, the Blazer boys squad found themselves atop the team standings with 101.5 points.
This team consisted of league champs, clutch performers, amazing teammate-to-teammate support, and athletes who were tremendously coachable with a collective quiet, steady, strong work ethic, McGee said. As the sub-varsity squad is mostly made up of freshmen and sophomores, the future looks very bright for GE boys track and field. Gold Medalists
Gauge Essex, PV, 11’6″ PR!
Jordan Kilanzo, 3200m, 10:52.61 PR! #5 all-time GE frosh
Carson Sander, SP, 43’7 1/2″ PR! #3 all-time GE frosh
Carson Sander, Jav, 146’1″
Silver Medalists
John Ahsens, 100m, 11.92 (ends his season #2 all-time GE frosh at 11.2)
Chance Kitchen, 1600m, 4:51.01 PR! #4 all-time GE frosh
Trenton Bryan, Jav, 139’2″
Bronze Medalists
Blake Moore, 110mHH, 18:82
Jacob Runyan, Discus, 110’3″ PR!
Final Boys Team Standings
1. GEHS 101.5
2. Free State 97
3. SM East 71; SMNW 65
4. SM South 64; ONW 54.5
5. ONorth 40.5
6. OEast 39
7. OSouth 28
8. SM West 26.5
9. OWest 26
10. SM North 8
11. Lawrence 3
Boy runners do well in championships
Coach Brian McGee