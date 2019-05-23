Coach Gregg Webb

The boys’ golf team ended its season on a beautiful day on the links at Heritage Park.

The regional was by far the most difficult in 6A with 21 out of 48 players shooting 79 or better with seven shooting under par. The winning score of 66 was tied by two players and was the best score at any 6A Regional.

GEHS’s Dakota Baker shot a respectable 85 for 32nd place.

“The golf team would like to take a second and thank all those people who helped make this season an enjoyable success,” Webb said. “ Special thanks to the angel Pam Gartner for helping with all the last minute changes and payment messes I put her through. We’d also like to wish all the other spring sports still competing – the best of luck!! Bring home the gold.”