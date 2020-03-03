Coach Michael Zegers

The Bowling Blazers headed out to Mission Bowl Olathe to take on Piper, BVN, and Olathe West in our next to last meet before regionals.

JV Boys came out strong with good series by Peyton Haengkham with a 517 individual series and a third place finish. Cooper Cox took second with a 545 series. These two scores helped the Blazers bring home second place team honors.

On the Varsity side, the Blazers also took second place as a squad, with a fifth place series of 548 by Mason Scott and a second place finish of 683 by Freshman Ryan Rogers.

The Varsity Ladies continued their streak of team second place finishes. Two ladies individually placed in the top five. Kamryn Williams finished in fifth place with a 479 series and Violet Rude, with her best outing of her career, finished in 2nd place with a 531 series.

Rounding things out are the JV Ladies who brought home the gold. Top finishers included Nancy Denny in fifth place with a 351 series and Jordan Lounce in third place with a 365 series.

The Blazers have senior night on Thursday before heading out to Junction City on the 28th for regionals.