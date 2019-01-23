Coach Michael Zegers
Jan. 15 the Bowling Blazers took on SMNW and ONW at Mission Bowl in Olathe.
It was a rough night, but it was a fun night as many of the bowlers took to the lanes for the first time.
After some nervous energy was expelled, the Blazers found themselves finishing in third in all the divisions.
There were some individual achievements to be had though.
In Boys JV first time bowlers Nick Scalzi finished in eighth place and Freshman Jacob Kilgore placed seventh.
In Ladies JV, three freshman ladies had very successful night. Brooke Privat finished in seventh, Maddy Riggs placed sixth and Kamryn Williams took third.
In Varsity Ladies, senior Veronika Wojtas took third place overall.
Bowlers take third during Mission Bowl showdown
