Coach Michael Zegers
Despite the frigid temperatures, the GEHS Bowling Blazers ventured out to take on perennial powerhouses Olathe North and Olathe East.
The varsity ladies took third, just missing second place by 30 pins to Olathe East. Individually, senior Veronika Wojtas took third place.
The JV ladies took second place, with individual honors going to junior Kyra Boothe in fifth and freshman Maddy Riggs in third.
The JV men also took home second place. Junior Cooper Cox put up his first 200 game of the season with a 205.
The varsity men also grabbed second place, with Sophomore Matt Sirithasack bringing home third place individually. He also put up his season high of a 278 game
Bowlers take on Olathe North, East
