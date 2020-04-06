The Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting scheduled for April 13 has been rescheduled and will be held “virtually” on April 6 at 3 p.m., according to Deb Starling, USD 231 clerk of the board.
The change was made due to the 10 person COVID-19 restrictions which has set a 10 person limit.
Andy Price, director of technology, will share a virtual link with those wishing to participate.
Please contact Starling at the BOE office for additional information.