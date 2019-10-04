Coach Samantha Stratton

Sept. 27 the Blazers hosted a dual competing against Olathe West. The Blazers won in three sets.

During the first set, the Blazers came out strong. The girls had high energy with great ball control. The front row was able to put up multiple blocks, along with getting a collective total of 10 kills. The Blazers won the first set 25-12.

The second set didn’t turn out as well as hoped. Olathe West took a lead, and the girls fought hard but fell short 16-25 resulting in a third set.

During the final set, Kailana Changnonchith and Paige Schesser led the team in serves. Jadyn Padilla, Natali Jones, Kailana Changnonchitch and Bailey O’Sullivan had great coverage and passing in the back row. These girls also had great communication to their front row.

Logan Ringel and Paige Schesser hustled to each ball to put up great sets. Bella Stubbs, Mady Most, Chloe Williams, Mae Jacobson and Riley Dempsey all had one kill each.

Special shout out to Mady Most ending the third set with a kill.

The Blazers won 15-12, improving their league record to 9-0.