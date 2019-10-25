Submitted photo

Varsity Volleyball traveled to De Soto High School for the De Soto Spikefest.

In the morning pool, the Blazers went 4-0, with wins over Tonganoxie, De Soto, Eudora and #10 in 5A Basehor-Linwood.

The Blazers advanced to the championship match, and competed well early on but couldn’t maintain, falling to #4 in 5A Lansing (20-25, 15-25) and finishing second in the tournament. The team is now 23-8 and in the running to host a sub-state tournament.

There were a number of standout performances throughout the day. Offensively, Kendra Wait was 7/7 against Tonganoxie, Morgan McIntire had 15 kills against Basehor-Linwood, Jaylyne Bell added nine against De Soto, and Jordan Boone had six against Eudora. Morgan McInitre totaled 47 kills on the day, followed by Jaylyne Bell with 30, Kendra Wait with 19 and Jordan Boone with 16.

From the service line, Morgan McIntire had five aces on the day, Kendra Wait and Ava Bojanski added four, Lauryn Karr added three and Kiersten Markos had two.

At the net, Kendra Wait had a tournament-high seven blocks against Basehor-Linwood and six against Eudora, followed by Jordan Boone with five against Basehor-Linwood. Defensively, Erin Michael totaled 59 digs on the day, Morgan McInitre picked up 52, Kendra Wait added 41 and Lauryn Karr added 40.